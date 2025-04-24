SN1513: Political Overhaul, Eugenics Rebranded & Irregular Warfare ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6sipab-sn1513-political-overhaul-eugenics-rebranded-and-irregular-warfare-.html]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/04/25/sn1513-political-overhaul-eugenics-rebranded-irregular-warfare/]





We’re back this week and guess who’s not with us? Pope Francis. That’s right. Klaus Schwab has stepped down from the World Economic Forum and Pope Francis has gone to be with the Lord. Both these events, and more, mark a seismic shift in the timeframe we now find ourselves in.





Even the International Monetary Fund confirms that the world order is about to experience a reset. As two key influential, globalist figures find new roles in the sociopolitical battle space, more and more information exposing their past corruption surfaces, like the lethality surrounding the Covid vaccine. It would seem as though the architects of this technocracy may not live to see it created .





Meanwhile, we breakdown devastating information from the pathologist of Fabio Zoffii, where he claims “the pineal gland was completely destroyed“ in the brains of individuals who received the Covid jab. Lastly, one of the ongoing themes that you’ll see present throughout this show this week is the signaling of the changing of the guard and how we are still getting the New World Order. It’s simply been rebranded. Strap yourselves in for this power pack transmission almost 4 years after we’ve lost our 306,000 followers on Instagram.





Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce





Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3





Instagram: @Freedom_Faction





Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO





Discord: https://discord.gg/SA5CETB52G





Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction





Email: [email protected]







