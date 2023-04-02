Within 1 Hour Babylon Falls 2-4-23 to 2-6-23 (Uploaded 2-15-23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A dream from my lovely Jesus of Babylon /America falling within a 1 hour period of time.
Revelation 18:10 Standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas that great city Babylon, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.
