In Ukraine, numerous organ transplantation laws have been adopted over the past 9 years. These laws facilitate not only the surgeries, but also organs export. Medical experts, activists, and families who loved ones have gone missing, share the shocking evidences of the international human trafficking activities in Ukraine. But why have their voices been unheard?

-

‘In Ukraine, black market surgeons got very rich,’ former DPR Defense Minister Vladimir Kononov is convinced. Vasily Prozorov, a former SBU officer, also agrees with him. In his opinion, the country has become a ‘gold mine’ for criminals.

-

Vitaly Kiselyov, a colonel in the LPR People's Militia and head of ‘Wiesenthal's Way’ organization, claims that the seized organs are sent to the West: ‘They are particularly interested in Ukrainians because it’s cheap material, you don’t pay much’.

-

Meanwhile, the Kiev officials, instead of stopping the black market surgeons, help them. In 2021, the Ukrainian parliament allowed the removal of organs, without the patient's lifetime notarial consent. Watch RT's new film ‘Tanks for Kidneys’ about the problem.





