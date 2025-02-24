My Family Created Israel - Jacob Rothschild

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionism is a Jewish political ideology that zealously promotes the existence of Israel as their religious homeland. Since the Balfour declaration in 1917 signed Israel over to Baron de Rothschild, Jewish Zionists have been committing perpetual genocide against the non-Jewish (mostly Muslim) native Palestinians and have all but wiped them out. Nowadays Israel has accumulated incredible financial/political clout, and many have rightly pointed out that modern America and Great Britain act as mere satellites of Israel and Israeli policy.
“The man who has no sense of history, is like a man who has no ears or eyes”
- Adolf Hitler
Mirrored - MediaGiant
