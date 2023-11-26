Witchcraft in the church. Doctrine of demons - Dave Hunt

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2023). Dave Hunt talks about witchcraft and the doctrines of demons that are infiltrating the Western feminist nations' "Bible verses redefining, women's head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" fake Christians and fake harlot Church in these End Times apostasy. End of transmission… Be aware dear brethren, that when they cannot manipulate people’s words to weaponize them against their families & coworkers & friends & relatives & church people & schoolmates & allies to turn everyone against them, then they will manipulate people’s actions such as making them tardy every time, in order to sabotage and destroy them and their lives. They will even demon-possess your sweet gentle mother to try to cut your throat with a knife or try to throw boiling water at you or do other Draco reptilian chimera fake alien or fallen angel devils’ things to you, if you are a real Christian. It is a demonic mind-manipulation and witchcraft using their fallen angel devils. It is the same spirit that uses tens of thousands of fallen angel demon-possessed gang-stalkers to cook you alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from every next door home & hotel room by following you from city to city and nation to nation. They do not do it to the Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians. Be warned that if your child is going to be a real Christian in the future when they grow up, they will try to traumatize them by time traveling back into their past, in order to try to place demon spirits into their bodies & minds and make them eat human meat in order to try to get them attached to their fallen angel devils’ control. They will even try to spear gun them while they are inside their mother’s womb, and punch them & batter them dumb & clobber them while they are in their mother’s wombs in order to try to kill them or traumatize them. They will place huge numbers of family ancestral demonic evil spirits into your ancestors’ bodies to try to carry them down to you through the generations, because they know that the Bible says that the sins of the fathers & mothers will carry over into their third and fourth generations. You will know who the lazy fearful servants are, because they are hiding in fear giving glory to Satan Lucifer, and even worse, they have the audacity to ridicule our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators and cooking alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, and to sabotage God’s truth and destroy the real truth we real Christians are sharing. They are sick despicable fake Christians, who blaspheme our God by their thinking, and lives, and cowardice, and treachery, and abandoning of their Christian brother to save themselves from getting their internal organs getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, and silence condoning evil, and even altering the truth to cover-up their fake god Satan Lucifer and his millions of professional CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins and demon spirits that attack us real Christians, and sabotage of our real truths that we real Christians are sharing. They are servants of Satan Lucifer, because by their fruits you will know what spirit they serve.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine