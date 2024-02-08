BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MUST WATCH: WHY IS EVERYONE DYING OF CANCER? - New Cancer Vaccine Propaganda! - Resist NOW!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
5532 views • 02/08/2024

Josh Sigurdson talks with John Richardson of Richardson Nutritional Center about the vast numbers of people dying and being diagnosed with cancer following the diagnosis of King Charles and the death of Toby Keith from stomach cancer.

The mainstream media is firing up the old propaganda machine in the face of the King Charles cancer diagnosis. They're promoting mRNA cancer vaccines to the public and attempting to blame the explosive increase of cancer worldwide on ageing, alcohol and tobacco. Of course anyone with a few brain cells to rub together can tell you that's a blatant lie. The real culprit is of course the covid injections which have lead to a historic rise in cancer and excess deaths in general.

Meanwhile, King Charles himself is not even taking chemotherapy. He's said to be taking a non-invasive "pioneering" treatment.

He's famously for 45 years promoted natural cures including coffee enemas while at the same time telling the public to get injected and use dangerous radiation treatments, but now one must ask, will he use coffee? Will he use apricot seeds?

In this video we talk about an alleged natural cure for cancer that has been heavily censored despite COUNTLESS testimonials including from some of the top doctors.

Made famous by "World Without Cancer" by G. Edward Griffin, apricot seeds, (laetrile, amygdalin or Vitamin B17) has long been seen as the biggest hope we have in conquering cancer which is extremely important today when we're being targeted with cancer from every direction.


Keywords
cancerfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticsvaccine injurynwoconspiracycancer curejosh sigurdsonlaetrileamygdalinvitamin b17great resetapricot seedsjohn richardsontoby keithwamking charlesdied suddenlyturbo cancer
