What Does "Transitory Inflation" Mean?

📈💸 "transitory inflation” Update: What does it mean? 🤔
Alaska Prepper explains this in simple terms as, transitory inflation refers to a temporary increase in prices. While the usual target for inflation has been around 2%, recent numbers have spiked to 9.5% or even higher.
But here's the catch: "transitory" implies that this surge won't last forever. Eventually, inflation is expected to transition back to around 2%. 📊✨
However, don't expect prices to drop back down to pre-inflation levels. You'll still be paying those higher prices, just with a 2% increase. For instance, instead of paying 2% on $1.50, you'll now be paying 2% on $3. So, it's important to brace yourself for the impact on your wallet. 💸💼
