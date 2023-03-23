ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - A Huge WIN For ALT TECH" -- Steve Crowder broke the internet, resulting in a HUGE WIN for alt tech.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Justin Is Lost, The Quartering, Steve Crowder, Alex Jones, Five Finger Death Punch, misc

Hashtags: #rumble #bigtech #alttech #freedom #censorship

Metatags Space Separated: rumble bigtech alttech freedom censorship

Metatags Comma Separated: rumble, bigtech, alttech, freedom, censorship









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FKrIBz2AbirV/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---A-Huge-WIN-For-ALT-TECH---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2ee6wg-psec-2023-a-huge-win-for-alt-tech-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/Q0WlSEH

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0050a618-c690-401a-8e82-0752b0077fe4

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2023-a-huge-win-for-alt-tech-432hz-hd-480p_LYijbupD9vFmsDE.html

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=b9dc73a51600c9b5b7232afec1788aa8398dd6e6fb8e996f2ec3246373404fa7&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/125403_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#







