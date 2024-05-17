Please support our Sponsors!

Workers Demand Better MENTAL Benefits

Matthew Minarik – Founder of Rx 4 Mental Health

Rx4MentalHealth.com

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), every company that does not have a good mental health program in place is losing $121 per employee per month in lost productivity, turnover, and health care costs. As well, 67% of all employees are ready to quit today due to mental health, and 1 in 20 employees are considering suicide today.

The biggest barriers to providing appropriate mental health care are stigma, cost, and access. Learn how all three of these issues are now easily overcome with a new program and a creative means to address costs so that companies can see greater productivity, take care of the silent sufferers, and not let a potential suicide fall through the cracks.

From Mr. Minarik's scientific education and background (degrees in biochemistry, medicine, education and leadership) and proven track record, he uses a scientific and statistically significant based process to generate more profits and money for business clients. His team couples that with improved workflow and employee productivity, through a strong, corporate mental health program, and retention to orchestrate and culture of growth, teamwork, and cohesiveness.