Key Elements in a Separation Agreement for Special Needs Children

Drafting a separation agreement for special needs children requires special considerations. This video outlines key elements, such as custody and parenting time, child support beyond the age of majority, and decision-making authority for critical aspects of the child's care. For more information, visit https://separationagreementontario.ca/separation-agreements-special-needs-children/ or call (647) 254-0909 for expert legal assistance in Ontario.