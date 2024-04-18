BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UPDATE on 18th⚡️⚡️⚡️Russell 'Texas' Bentley - The Criminal Case was Transferred from the Civil to the Military Investigative Committee - and video Clips with 'TEXAS' in the Donbass
101 views • 04/18/2024

UPDATE ⚡️⚡️⚡️- Russell 'Texas' Bentley - The Criminal Case was Transferred from the Civil to the Military Investigative Committee. 

‼️ The criminal case was transferred from the civilian to the military Investigative Committee. RUSSELL MAKES THIS WORLD A BETTER PLACE. DON'T TAKE THE SIN ON YOUR SOUL, GIVE HIM BACK TO THE WORLD.

Cynthia... Russell was abducted in the center of Donetsk on April 8th and hasn't been seen since. Video is latest update today about criminal case transferred, April 18th. My previous recent videos tell more about all this. I have over 50 other videos from following Russell for a few years. Search Bentley in the channel search box.

https://t.me/TXDPR

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
