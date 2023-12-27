Unveiling Geological Evidence for the 12,000 Year Cycle of Climate Disasters | Douglas Vogt

Douglas Vogt is a science writer, researcher and professional member of the Geological Society of America.





Douglas Vogt offers 60 major scientific discoveries or reinterpretations and 60 major Biblical discoveries.





Douglas has been studying the causes of the Geomagnetic reversals and ice ages since 1971. He is the first person to discover why the ice age happens immediately after the reversal. Vogt's research shows that there is periodical global warming, but it is due to solar activity, not mankind or CO2.

He discovered the exact number of years between polar reversals, which is 12,068 years.





In this interview we will hear answers to such questions:

▪️What are the reasons for climate change?

▪️Why is volcanic activity increasing?

▪️What awaits us at the end of the current cycle of 12,000 years?

▪️What catastrophes took place12,000 years ago?

▪️When will the next polar reversal occur?





