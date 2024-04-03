© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY OF THE PARABLES 003
The City Gate Messianic Bible study - The Parables 003
The Parables – House on the Rock
Build Your House on the Rock (Mat 7:24-27, Luke 6:46-49)
Mat 7:24 "So, everyone who hears these words of mine and acts on them will be like a sensible man who built his house on bedrock.
Compare sensible to stupid. V24 SENSIBLE/WISE: G5429 φρόνιμος phronimos Thayer Definition: 1) intelligent, wise 2) prudent, i.e. mindful of one’s interests. V26 STUPID/FOOLISH: G3474 μωρός mōros Thayer Definition: 1) foolish 2) impious, godless
Mat 7:26 But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not act on them will be like a stupid man who built his house on sand.
KEY: who the audience, central meaning, Wise or stupid in what? Good/evil. Phrases and code words,