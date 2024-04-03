BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY OF THE PARABLES 003
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 04/03/2024

BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY OF THE PARABLES 003

The City Gate Messianic Bible study - The Parables 003

The Parables – House on the Rock

Build Your House on the Rock (Mat 7:24-27, Luke 6:46-49)

    Mat 7:24 "So, everyone who hears these words of mine and acts on them will be like a sensible man who built his house on bedrock.

Compare sensible to stupid. V24 SENSIBLE/WISE: G5429 φρόνιμος phronimos Thayer Definition: 1) intelligent, wise 2) prudent, i.e. mindful of one’s interests. V26 STUPID/FOOLISH: G3474 μωρός mōros Thayer Definition: 1) foolish 2) impious, godless

Mat 7:26 But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not act on them will be like a stupid man who built his house on sand.

KEY: who the audience, central meaning, Wise or stupid in what? Good/evil. Phrases and code words,

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy