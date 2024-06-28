BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They will use their power to take away your water & take away your food, says lawyer Todd Callender
636 views • 10 months ago

"Could you take us through what you know is going on there? They are coming after the water." "We found in the [U.S.] Federal Register that the EPA [U.S. Environmental Protection Agency] had entered into an agreement with the [U.S.] Army Corps of Engineers, whereby regulation of water goes all the way to it leaving your body and effectively the US Department of Defense is the one in charge of enforcing the EPA edicts." "So anything the EPA says goes." "We are yet again, plenary [absolute] power, dictatorial edicts by a regulator out of control." "Herein lies the problem... they've given... themselves the ability to do anything they want as a dictatorship." "How and why. " "13 March 2020 a national emergency was declared. " "That by itself consolidates power in the executive branch alone." "But worse, after that, a public health emergency was declared." "Title 42 is in operation." "Guess what that means?" "All human rights, all constitutional rights are suspended, and plenary [absolute] power sits in the hands of the executive branch, and the public health authorities in particular." "They will use it for any and all excuses including taking away your food supply under something they call the One Health Initiative." "They designed diseases to be zoonotic [a disease that can be transferred from animals to humans] so they can blame disease on people and on animals for purpose of pulling them [killing animals] and depriving us from our food supply."

Todd Callender (lawyer) with Maria Zeee on InfoWars on 25 June 2024.

The entire 45-minute interview is posted on X here:

https://twitter.com/RealAlexJones/status/1805745121033383976

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

epatodd callendermaria zeee
