Huge M7.6 Earthquake Rocks Japan, Evacuations Ordered As Over 40 Quakes Strike Western Coastline

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEDHl5VDHnc

Tsunami alert after earthquake hit Japan Tsunami alert after earthquake hit Japan

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/1/1/magnitude-7-4-earthquake-strikes-japan-tsunami-warning-issued

Major X5.0 solar flare erupts from Region 3536 — the strongest flare of Solar Cycle 25

https://watchers.news/2024/01/01/major-x5-0-solar-flare-erupts-from-region-3536-the-strongest-flare-of-solar-cycle-25/

CME

https://iswa.gsfc.nasa.gov/IswaSystemWebApp/iSWACygnetStreamer?timestamp=2038-01-23+00%3A44%3A00&window=-1&cygnetId=261

DAN'S NEW "WE ARE LIVING IN THE END TIMES" FORUM!!

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/forum/grafted-in-the-vine-forums/dan-s-new-we-are-living-in-the-end-times-forum-earthquakes-volcanos-natural-disasters-and-some-news-links







________________________________________________





















TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]



