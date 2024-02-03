BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Importance of God’s Law
Henry Thrun
Henry Thrun
17 followers
53 views • 02/03/2024

My commentary on the 2024 Yitro torah portion.

Other videos cited:

What Does the New Testament Say About the Old Testament? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl7aKxEC1E8&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=77&t=198s

The Noachide Laws - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgzB8cTliRs&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=81&t=91s

Galatians Unearthed - 21 Part Series - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f

Why Christians Should Keep The Law - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf4KW3yxNmRJjIQO_88eRVum

Pic sources:

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/39/05/91/3905913da2a8c78171c8ca91d4671982.jpg

Bible verses covered:

Exodus 20:2-17

Genesis 26:4-5

Exodus 16:4; 24:12

Deuteronomy 4:5-8; 6:17-19; 10:12-13; 11:1, 13, 22

Exodus 12:49

Numbers 15:15-16, 29

Deuteronomy 13:1-5

Mark 7:3-9

Matthew 5:17-19

Acts 21:24, 26

Romans 7:7, 12

1 John 3:4-6

Revelation 22:14

2 Thessalonians 2:7, 9

John 14:15


Donations: paypal.me/hthrun

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThrunHenry

USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun

Gab: https://gab.com/hthrun

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun

Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun

