Petition US Congress to stop paying federal income taxes that you never owed to begin with! (Short)

Stop this massive deception of the American people and to free yourself of having to file and pay income and payroll taxes. Learn why it is important to petition US Congress about the income and payroll tax deception and robbery and slavery of the American people by the IRS and DOJ.

In this presentation, Peymon will show you that by using Freedom Laws Schools petition to congress templates, how you can educate yourself and your 3 congressmen about the tax deception by IRS and DOJ and restore freedom for all Americans at the same time.

Peymon, who founded Freedom Law School in 1996, grew up in totalitarian Iran. In 1977, at age 14, Peymon mov ed to the land of the free and the home of the brave. He found out Americans are not nearly so free and brave as he thought! Peymon has taught thousands of Americans what the laws mean, not what the IRS or income tax preparers say they mean!

For over 26 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can LIVE FREE NOW with Freedom Law School’s Lifetime Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. All current students are protected with our lifetime guarantee. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, FreedomLawShool.org