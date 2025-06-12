Yemeni missiles triggered panic reaching Zionist interior!

Yemeni missiles dominate the skies, causing panic by bypassing interception systems, and reaching deep into the Zionist interior. In an unusual and unconventional operation, the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Tuesday that they launched several hypersonic multi-warhead missiles, hours after Israel deployed its navy to attack the Yemeni Red Sea port of Hodeidah. At least two Palestine-2 missiles and another Zulfiqar, flew towards the occupied territories, where Palestinians in the West Bank filmed filming the surprise, some of the missiles against Israeli and American interception systems. The missiles broke into several parts after being hit by interceptors, forcing Israel to launch additional interceptors to shoot down the fragments. At least 10 interceptors were launched, one intact warhead from a Yemeni missile was intercepted, fell to the ground and caused damage.

During the Yemeni missiles flight that lit up the sky, while a plane was seen speeding, circling in the video, and Israeli air defenses were in the background. This image is enough to understand the meaning of the no-fly zone and the warning of the Yemeni Armed Forces to airlines heading to Ben Gurion Airport for the safety of aircraft and civilian passengers. Yemen reiterated its warning to ban all air traffic to and from the airport remains in effect. Not all air defense systems, each worth about $2 million, and the target is Ben Gurion Airport, successfully hit. Other fragments of the THAAD interceptor operated by the US, fell on civilian homes, one of them in a resident's house in the West Bank. Once again, the Yemeni Armed Forces stressed that their response to Israeli aggression will be different, and the previously announced Yemeni missile feature, which will be carried out in multiple directions, has not been using. Now, the missiles launched by Yemen, reveal the failure of the advanced defense system, and destroy the illusion of “safe skies.”

