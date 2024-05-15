© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The French Gifted us a Statue of Lucifer and Called it Liberty... When People Think of France They Think of Paris and Museums, but the Country is a very Dark and Witchy Place to say the least... they're not just @ssholes that Stink and Surrender to Fascism, They are Deeply Satanic... Their Churches are Empty or Simply Burn....