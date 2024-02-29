BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CPSO Warfare: Raising Awareness with Dr Mark Trozzi & Michael Alexander
What's Up Canada?
What's Up Canada?
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 02/29/2024

Dr Trozzi and Constitutional Lawyer Michael Alexander are familiar faces on the front lines of the fight for health, human rights, the rule of law. Not just in Ontario or across Canada but Dr Trozzi is held in the highest esteem internationally. Now it’s their opportunity to go on the offence.


About us:


- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: [email protected].


- You can help us help Canada in many ways, you can start by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: Buy me a Coffee -OR- eTransfer


to: [email protected]


- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree


- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html


Connect with us:


Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org


Looking Glass Media Coalition: lgm.news


Substack:


Wayne’s Substack


I despise evil, corruption and most of all governments that are both. Welcome to the Fascist captured land mass formerly known as Canada.


By Wayne Peters




Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada


Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/


Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada


Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/


Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/


Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/

Keywords
genocidecanadacovidsecret videomedical coverup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy