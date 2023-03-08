First Gold JESUS CHRIST Portrait 692AD Ancient Coin of Byzantine Justinian II Coin #trustedcoins

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
First Gold JESUS CHRIST Portrait 692AD Ancient Coin of Byzantine Justinian II
54 views • 03/08/2023

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins for ALL COINS


https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_dkr=1&iconV2Request=true&_blrs=recall_filtering&_ssn=highrating_lowprice&store_cat=0&store_name=authenticancientgreekromancoins&_oac=1&_nkw=gold%20jesus for ALL ANCIENT GOLD JESUS COINS AVAILABLE


THE COIN FROM THIS VIDEO:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/JUSTINIAN-II-Authentic-Ancient-GOLD-Solidus-FIRST-JESUS-CHRIST-Coin-NGC-i85480-/233670628835


COIN COLLECTING VIDEO PLAYLIST:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv


THIS VIDEO SOURCE:

https://youtu.be/lkOPi4_zbSM


Trullan Council, or the Penthekte Synod HISTORY

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quinisext_Council


Byzantine Empire

Justinian II - Emperor of the Byzantine Empire

First reign 14 September 685 - 695 & Second reign 705 - 11 December 711

Gold Solidus 19mm (4.39 grams) Constantinople mint. Struck 692-695 A.D.

Reference: Sear 1248.

Certification: NGC Ancients MS Strike: 3/5 Surface: 4/5 4938331-075

IhS CRISΤDS RЄX-RЄΣNANΤIЧM, facing half-length bust of Christ with long hair and full beard, wearing pallium and colobium, cross behind head, raising right hand in benediction, book of Gospels cradled in left arm.

D IЧSTINI-AN-ЧS SERЧ CHRISΤI, full-length figure of Justinian II standing facing, wearing crown and loros, cross potent on two steps in right hand, akakia in left; CONO-P below.


The first ancient coin featuring the portrait of Jesus Christ.


eBay Store:

http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins

eBay Feedback: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/highrating_lowprice?filter=feedback_page:RECEIVED_AS_SELLER

gold coinssilver coinsancient coinstrustedcoinsbyzantine cois
