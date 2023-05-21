© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚩 Robert Kennedy Jr. on Durham Report: “That Report Is Appalling – You Have 50 Top Level CIA Agents Who Agree to Collaborate in a Project to Fix Election”
Robert F Kennedy Jr & Dave Smith Discuss the Bombshell Findings From the Durham Report
RFK: "That report is appalling...You have...fifty top level CIA agents who agree to collaborate in a project to fix an election."
Dave Smith: "It's pretty clear that this was a frame job. And what you have here is the intelligence agencies framing the sitting President of the United States for treason."
@RobertKennedyJr
@ComicDaveSmith
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1660035639306342406