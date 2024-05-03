NWO: Disunity will lead to satanic world unity with the Vatican's pope

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 16, 2024.





The Coptic Orthodox church has suspended her ecumenical talks with the Vatican and her Babylonian Roman Catholic church following the pope’s decision to bless homosexual Roman Catholic unions in December 2023.





Regardless of their disunity, there’s a growing unity movement, a Christian nationalism, that is dangerous in nature since this ecumenical movement does not abide by biblical doctrines but rather by roman catholicism, which kills the souls of men.





Revelation 17:12-13 speaks of a Vatican new world order in which the ten kings of the earth will give their authority to the Vatican beast. They will have one mind but Christ will destroy them in Revelation 17:14.

And then, false religion will cease as Christ will be supreme at the Babylonian Roman Catholic church’s miserable destruction in Revelation 17:16 and Revelation 18:8-9.





