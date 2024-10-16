Not Gonna Vote? Your Fellow Americans ask you to Reconsider

October 16, 2024 - If you aren’t planning to vote, you might be fed up with the personalities and character flaws of both candidates. Perhaps you’re a one-issue voter and that obscures the other issues in your mind. Please reconsider! This is so much more than a one-issue or personality-focused election. In this video, we’ll look at five critical areas: immigration, housing, criminal justice, energy, and foreign policy and find one set of policies that will bring a greater benefit to all of our citizens.





