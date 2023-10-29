Netanyahu the Zionist just declared a Holy War quoting the Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Netanyahu declaring invasion: "You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible"
1 Samuel 15:3
"Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass"
#Netanyahu has just declared a Holy War against all Muslims and Arab Christians using the Bible to justify the #GenocideinGaza
The Bible has never identified Amalek as the Muslims or the Palestinians, but that is how books are corrupted and used for reprehensible ends. Demonize and Dehumanize a group and then justify their Genocide using the Mass Media. These are the worst tactics of the Nazis.
