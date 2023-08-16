Entire Minnesota Town's Police Force QUITS -- at the Same Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The entire police force for the city of Goodhue, Minnesota, which has a population of more than 1,200 residents, tendered their resignations Friday, according to reports. The police force included the chief, one full-time officer, and five part-time employees.This is of course largely based on the incentives and disincentives provided to policeman and new recruits. Gone are the respect and safety that the policemen had, and the 5 year sentence of the George Floyd policeman, who just stood there while Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, didn't help.
#minnesota #goodhue #police #incentives #defundthepolice
