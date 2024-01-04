Hey everyone! Guess what! Climate Change" early access will be available on January 8th, 2024 for Rob Lane supporters at no additional cost. If you are not a supporter yet you can be by going to https://roblanegang.locals.com
The "Climate Change" music video will be released in late January along with song purchase availability on all music platforms.
Also, we have a special gift for the first 25 people who join the "Climate Change" promotion list after they purchase the "Climate Change" song.
Join here:
https://linktr.ee/climatechange2024
(Note: if you are a Rob Lane Gange supporter with early access you do not need to purchase the song separately to get the free gift)
