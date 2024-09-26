© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Exclusive with Catherine Austin Fitts: 'Liberty Warriors Must Shift Politics to the Power Space!'
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • 7 months ago
This interview is a MUST watch. Then watch it again and bookmark it for future reference.Show more
Would you like to stop living in fear?
Would you like to protect your family and THRIVE despite what happens in Washington, DC?
Would you like to see behind the curtain and learn about real power and how you can access it?
Would you like to meaningfully further the cause of FREEDOM in the 21st Century?
Everything that is senseless about politics and government begins to make sense when you move into a truth space and Catherine Austin Fitts might be one of the most fearless truth tellers in America today. She is also a brilliant economist analyst, an expert on the mechanisms of government and powerful national organizer for freedom movements across the United States.
Today she will terrify you with the TRUTH about criminal cartel running things in America while inspiring you with real HOPE and knowledge of the role you can play in defeating the enemies of freedom in the coming years.
WOW. Get ready to win America, it’s time we take these bastards down.
______________________________________
Show Resources:
Join the movement by subscribing to The Solari Report!
https://home.solari.com
Watch Catherine Austin Fitts on Financial Rebellion Weekly on CHDTV!
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/financial-rebellion-with-catherine-austin-fitts/
Watch Beneath Sheep’s Clothing:
https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie
Watch Vaxxed III Authorized To Kill:
https://vaxxed3.childrenshealthdefense.org
________________________________________
Please Support Our Sponsors:
Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy
Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy
Check out Patriot Mobile TODAY! The LEADING Christian, conservative telecom company and the very definition of parallel economies. SWITCH today at www.patriotmobile.com/joy and use the promo code JOY for a FREE month of service!!
The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!!
This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy
Show less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.