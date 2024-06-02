BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sunday Sermon Featuring: Dr. Myles Munroe speaks on Homosexuality and other vices in our society
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
11 months ago

A Mosaic of Faith

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

Focus determines the trajectory of the mind and heart. So turn your eyes toward Jesus.

Hebrews 12:1-3

Mosaics are among the oldest and most beautiful forms of art. The process involves arranging glass tiles or small pieces of stone to create pictures or patterns. Some of these are quite elaborate, and to take in the full image, we must stand back and observe from a distance. If we step closer, we’ll instead see the individual glass or stone components. In other words, where we fix our eyes determines what we see.


Video credit:

Consequences are more important than its decisions.

Very brilliant teaching from Dr. Myles Munroe about some teachings we find difficult to discuss in our churches nowadays. How do we discuss teachings like Marijuana usage, homosexuality, racism, prejudice, etc., in our present-day society?

Sit back to learn from this teaching and understand, most importantly, that life is indeed not a game that laws and principles can play with.

Meditation through God's Word, Sounds & Chants

@meditationthroughgodswords2089

https://www.youtube.com/@meditationthroughgodswords2089


Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224

godchristjesuschurchrockpride monthussportsnetworkussportsradio
