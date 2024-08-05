Ditch Toxic Social Media for TUVU’s Huge Online Family-Friendly Community - Ben Laws

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the inappropriate content on social media today? Welcome to TUVU, a social media platform designed to be minimalistic and easy to use for people of all ages. Marketing director Ben Laws, shares about this incredible new platform that is safe for the whole family. It is a refreshing online space free from bots, scams, trolls, ads, and explicit content. “We’re very visional with God’s kingdom,” he says. Ben describes how and why their team created an online environment that is “wholesome and clean.” TUVU is more than just a platform - it’s a fantastic tool for building authentic communities, free from the negative content often found on today's social media.













TAKEAWAYS









Unlike bigger social media platforms, TUVU was designed with Christian values to build authentic communities online









The younger generation uses social media more than anyone else, which is why TUVU provides a safe platform for all ages









Social media can and should be used for good





Even though it is extremely difficult to battle against the corrupt culture, TUVU will always remain family-focused









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

TUVU Video: https://bit.ly/4dNLplv

Tune In to the Program: https://counterculturemom.com/

SIGN UP FOR TUVU: https://bit.ly/4dRrgej

Patriot Barbie (get 10% off with code TINA): https://www.shoppatriotbarbie.com/?ref=TINA





🔗 CONNECT WITH TUVU

Website: https://www.tuvu.com/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/