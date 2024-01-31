Create New Account
WTF I’M SHADOWBANNED! THIS VIDEO WAS THE STRAW THAT BROKE CAMEL’S BACK, APPARENTLY - NO MORE VIDEOS!
channel image
Alex Hammer
4471 Subscribers
541 views
Published a month ago

ABSOLUTE proof of WEATHER WEAPONRY! NASA, Maui, Hurricanes and more


CAUTION: I’m shadow banned! It won’t let me upload videos!!!!!! I pissed off the Cabal!!!! Over the target much?


Also, please try not to be an ignorant deuce. I’m embarrassed for you, clown guy.


Original description:

I tapped into some memories of my old YouTube days to craft this one. Old school trutherisms. And — I put it in perspective. I’m very pleased with the way I explained this.

I hit every point I wished to present.

No, I didn’t provide proof of lasers and DEW weaponry. That wasn’t my objective here. I’m showing you the level of (old) technology that THEY utilize to further their satanic agendas.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

Keywords
bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfaminehidden historyclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities

