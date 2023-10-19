Is Pfizer heading for Bankruptcy?! | Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer says that it must conduct layoffs and budget cuts because profits are so low due to what CEO Albert Bourla calls "Covid fatigue." The CDC estimates that only 2% of Americans have received the most recent Covid booster shot.
While $70 billion does not seem all that bad for a profit report, consider that Pfizer made over $100 billion last year from Covid products. Could this spell bankruptcy for Pfizer on the heals of recent revelations of accused wrongdoing?
