Carl comments on the situation with Farmers in Europe.
NEWSMAX | Carl Higbie: "If these Hunger Game globalists don't get rid of some of these regulations and taxes on farmers, it's going to be real bad." Carl comments on the situation with farmers in Europe.


@CarlHigbie

@NEWSMAX

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1752885731993792806?s=20

