CHILD PREDATOR ☈ FINALLY GETS WHAT HE DESERVES
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!

615 followers
362 views • 7 months ago

[03/16/2024]


#news #crime #karma


Disclaimer: This footage is shown for educational purpose and is not meant to shame or degrade the individuals involved. The footage has been edited - this is not raw footage of the incident (certain parts have been left out). This channel is not associated with any law enforcement agency. All footage is sourced and paid for using the Freedom of Information Act and is Public Record. The precedent for this type of channel has been set by channels such as Real World Police, Code Blue Cam, etc… If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out the email address listed in the about section.


As a reminder, everyone featured on this channel is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty


Note to YouTube Reviewer: This footage has been produced by law enforcement specifically for Bodycam Files via FOIA (records have been paid for Bodycam Files. If parts of this footage exist on the platform, they were done in a separate request and have no relation to the footage that Bodycam Files obtained from law enforcement.


Source: https://youtu.be/WPRPbUi1ZHA

predatorchild endangermentrektmulti pronged offensivebodycam files
