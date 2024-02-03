© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Feb 2, 2024
As protesting farmers surround the EU commission in Brussels, their livelihoods are being traded to reach a net zero goal with questionable benefits for humanity. We take a deeper look at the ‘equitable’ future governments are seeking.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4aznf6-farmers-protest-grows-as-net-zero-threatens-livelihoods.html