How Can Faith Save You? | The Pipeline Between God and the Sinner
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
2 views • 5 months ago

Is faith really enough to save a person? Or do you have to do more?

In this episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks the means of justification—faith—with powerful scriptures and relatable examples. From Romans 5.1 to John 3.14–16, you’ll discover that we are not saved by seeing, feeling, or working... but by believing.

📖 “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” —Romans 5.1

🙌 You’ll learn:
    What it truly means to be justified by faith
    Why faith is like a pipeline bringing grace to the sinner
    How the bronze serpent in the wilderness points to Christ on the cross
    Why salvation is not earned—it’s received, like a gift
    How believing alone brings eternal life (John 3.14–16)

💧 Just like a pipeline brings water into your home, faith brings justification from God’s heart to yours. It’s not about how strong you are—it’s about who you trust.

🙏 If you’ve ever doubted your salvation, wondered if faith is enough, or feared you had to do more—this devotion will set you free.

📢 Share this video with someone who needs encouragement in their walk with Christ or someone ready to receive salvation today.

Keywords
justified by faithdaily devotionfaith in jesusbronze serpentsalvation by faithjohn 3-16christian encouragementchristian devotionalwords from the wordpastor roderick webstergospel teachinghow to be justifiedhow can faith save mewhat is faith in godfaith not worksromans 5-1pipeline analogybelieve and be savedjustification explained
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greeting

00:38Understanding Justification

00:55Norman J Clayton's Song Reflection

02:06Means of Justification: By Faith

05:03Faith Illustrated Through Scripture

06:57The Serpent on the Pole: A Lesson in Faith

11:10The Pipeline Analogy

12:07Invitation to Salvation

12:46Closing Remarks and Gratitude

