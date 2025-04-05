How Can Faith Save You? | The Pipeline Between God and the Sinner

Is faith really enough to save a person? Or do you have to do more?



In this episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks the means of justification—faith—with powerful scriptures and relatable examples. From Romans 5.1 to John 3.14–16, you’ll discover that we are not saved by seeing, feeling, or working... but by believing.



📖 “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” —Romans 5.1



🙌 You’ll learn:

What it truly means to be justified by faith

Why faith is like a pipeline bringing grace to the sinner

How the bronze serpent in the wilderness points to Christ on the cross

Why salvation is not earned—it’s received, like a gift

How believing alone brings eternal life (John 3.14–16)



💧 Just like a pipeline brings water into your home, faith brings justification from God’s heart to yours. It’s not about how strong you are—it’s about who you trust.



🙏 If you’ve ever doubted your salvation, wondered if faith is enough, or feared you had to do more—this devotion will set you free.



📢 Share this video with someone who needs encouragement in their walk with Christ or someone ready to receive salvation today.



🔔 Subscribe for more bold, Bible-based daily devotions.