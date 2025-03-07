Diaa Sabaaneh: A Child’s Life Stolen by Zionist Shelling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinians bid farewell to the child martyr Diaa Sabaaneh, 15 years old, from Qabatiya, south of Jenin, who died of his injuries from the occupation's shelling of the town several days ago.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 19/02/2025
