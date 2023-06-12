Monster Ultra Strawberry Dream Energy Drink Review & Taste Test

Zero-Sugar Ultra Strawberry Dreamshttps://amzn.to/3p1FhBC





Some people swear that strawberries are aphrodisiacs. They say if you share a double-strawberry with someone then they’ll catch feelings for you.





All we know is the heart-shaped fruit makes the perfect flavor for our new zero sugar Ultra. Wonderfully sweet while slightly tart, this easy-drinking Ultra tastes like a dream.





Passionately crafted with the Monster energy blend you crave; take one sip and you’ll be crazy for Ultra Strawberry Dreams.





Flavor Profile: Sweet, yet tart Strawberry Flavor

Unleash The Ultra Beast!