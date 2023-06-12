Monster Ultra Strawberry Dream Energy Drink Review & Taste Test

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zero-Sugar Ultra Strawberry Dreamshttps://amzn.to/3p1FhBC
Some people swear that strawberries are aphrodisiacs. They say if you share a double-strawberry with someone then they’ll catch feelings for you.
All we know is the heart-shaped fruit makes the perfect flavor for our new zero sugar Ultra. Wonderfully sweet while slightly tart, this easy-drinking Ultra tastes like a dream.
Passionately crafted with the Monster energy blend you crave; take one sip and you’ll be crazy for Ultra Strawberry Dreams.
Flavor Profile: Sweet, yet tart Strawberry Flavor
Unleash The Ultra Beast!