© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bizarre Chemtrails in Canada! August 3, 2024 at 7 a.m. A heinous polluting spectacle of HEAVY multiple criss-crossing chemtrails over Edmonton. A eugenics push or nuclear war fallout shield or both? Think of the targeted missile silos in USA just across border. Sprayed through nanotubing by Shell-supplied airplanes just before dawn. Note especially the classic north-south trails intersecting those east-west!