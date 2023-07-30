It was developed in a lab in 2002 funded by Anthony Fauci, says David Martin, PhD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Martin, PhD at the European Union Parliament International Covid Summit on May 3, 2023. “We engineered Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). “Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) is NOT a naturally-occurring phenomenon. “The naturally-occurring phenomenon [of coronavirus results in] the common cold or influenza-like illness… “Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) is the research developed by humans, [WEAPONIZED]… to attack human beings. “They patented it in 2002.” “[From] work funded by… Anthony Fauci from 1999-2002.” “That work… mysteriously preceded Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-1) by a year.” “Are you suggesting that [ SARS-1 ]… came from a laboratory [at] the University at North Carolina, Chapel Hill? “[YES!] “Those are the facts.”
David Martin, PhD's full 21-minute speech is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v2ncp8w-dr-david-e.-martin-phd-covid-summit-european-union-parliament-may-2023.html
This link also has a transcript of David Martin, PhD's speech.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News