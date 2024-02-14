BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Jesus' Second Miracle: Healing The Royal Official's Son"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 02/14/2024

My new video looks at Jesus' second recorded miracle, the healing of a Royal Official's son who was dying 20 miles away in Capernaum. The Nobleman had traveled and found Jesus, and pleaded with him to come visit his son so that he could be healed.  The man's faith in Jesus was rewarded when eventually Jesus told him to depart, that his son would live.  The Royal Official took Jesus for his word, and returned home to find out that his ill son was totally healed.  The Nobleman was told that his son was healed at the seventh hour, the exact time Jesus had spoken to him that his son would live.

Keywords
capernaumcana in galileesecond miracle of jesushealing a royal officials sonfaith and trustthe noblemana sick sontraveled 20 miles to see jesusbegged jesus to heal his sonthe mans faithpersistent askingjesus tells him to departjesus tells him his son would livehealed at the seventh hourjesus did not visit the ill sontaking jesus at his wordbelief in jesusjesus is the restorer of lifehis faith in jesus was rewarded
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy