The DOJ Investigates Arizona Police (Investigating themselves) - Here's the Deal

The Arizona Police are some of the most corrupt in the country! I mean think about it... Johnny Wheatcroft did not even commit a crime and the entire Glendale, Arizona Police Department said that cops "acted within policy" when they tased him 11 times, twice in his genitals after they pulled down his pants! And THAT was "within policy"





So while being investigated, the Arizona Police abuse a guy named "Kenny Ronald McDonald." And whether he is real or a fiction... #Police are out of control in this country! And it is time for THE PEOPLE to exercise their authority to convene a GRAND JURY and indict these cops on charges of violating 18 U.S.C. § 241 and 18 U.S.C. § 242





Seat a jury and have a trial!





Americans cannot continue allowing the Police to just do whatever they please and never be held accountable!





original video:

THE MOMENT THE DOJ REALIZES HOW EVIL THIS POLICE DEPT REALLY IS!

https://old.bitchute.com/video/TJSL7dXbt1M/