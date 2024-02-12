© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the night of February 10, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time, such Ukrainian regions as Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkiv, and Sumy, as well as the western part of the DPR, under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were subjected to missile attacks. The air alert sounded for 24 hours in cities like Kharkiv, Odessa, Izmail, Ochakovo, Sumy, and Kilia. This time, attacks on the military infrastructure were carried out with the help of dozens of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. At least the takeoffs of 12 Mig-31K interceptor fighters were recorded at airfields based in Belarus and the Krasnodar Region.................
