The Hour of Testing, Shaking and Earthquakes!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-hour-of-testing/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, During the LAST DAYS, the Body of CHRIST, will not only experience personal TESTING, but also SHAKINGS that could rock our world! For those walking with The LORD JESUS, and obeying the word of GOD, we know that we are going to be TESTED"