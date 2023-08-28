Free Speech Advocate Kick Starts Killer Uncensored Social Media Platforms - Jason Sheppard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Tech platforms have been cracking down on free speech over the last decade. Jason Sheppard witnessed the corrupt Covid lockdown protocols where he worked in 2020 and saw the threat to our freedoms. Therefore, he kickstarted a free speech social media platform, Wimkin (World Must Know Now), to provide social media alternatives for Americans to post and read what they wanted, without being deplatformed. Wimkin was #1 on Apple and Google Play when they were banned from both app stores in January 2021. Jason created several alternatives to Big Tech sites, launching Reelster (a TikTok alternative) and Filespire (a Google Drive alternative). Jason explains why it’s so important to have free speech options in America to combat the tyranny of government censorship.
TAKEAWAYS
Stay off Meta’s new platform, Threads, if you value your privacy
Jason was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, 2021 and received 2 USDOJ subpoenas over his free speech platform
Wimkin does not allow pornography or criminal content of any kind, but it does foster kind and respectful free speech
Big Tech’s censorship goes a lot farther than simply shutting down information - it indoctrinates with their own chosen narrative
