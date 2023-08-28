BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Free Speech Advocate Kick Starts Killer Uncensored Social Media Platforms - Jason Sheppard
Big Tech platforms have been cracking down on free speech over the last decade. Jason Sheppard witnessed the corrupt Covid lockdown protocols where he worked in 2020 and saw the threat to our freedoms. Therefore, he kickstarted a free speech social media platform, Wimkin (World Must Know Now), to provide social media alternatives for Americans to post and read what they wanted, without being deplatformed. Wimkin was #1 on Apple and Google Play when they were banned from both app stores in January 2021. Jason created several alternatives to Big Tech sites, launching Reelster (a TikTok alternative) and Filespire (a Google Drive alternative). Jason explains why it’s so important to have free speech options in America to combat the tyranny of government censorship.



TAKEAWAYS


Stay off Meta’s new platform, Threads, if you value your privacy


Jason was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, 2021 and received 2 USDOJ subpoenas over his free speech platform


Wimkin does not allow pornography or criminal content of any kind, but it does foster kind and respectful free speech


Big Tech’s censorship goes a lot farther than simply shutting down information - it indoctrinates with their own chosen narrative



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

World Watch: https://worldwatch.news/

Wimkin Counter Culture Mom Page: https://wimkin.com/CounterCultureMom

Tune In to the Program: https://counterculturemom.com/

Manage Your Online Files Safely: https://filespire.com/

Reelster: https://reelster.io/

Truthleak: https://www.truthleak.com/

Friendser: https://www.friendser.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH WIMKIN SOCIAL MEDIA

Website: https://wimkin.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WimkinOfficial

App: https://bit.ly/43EniiS


🔗 CONNECT WITH JASON SHEPPARD

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/45qZu3z


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
free speechcensorshipbig techgoogleappleindoctrinationsocial media platformstik tokwoke agendatina griffincounter culture mom showwimkinjason sheppard
