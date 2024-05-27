Dr. Staci All Products Patch Technology

Overview video of Dr. Staci going over all the LifeWave Patch Technology products.

To learn more about X39 patch go to www.ThisIsItInfo.com

Learn more about this Patch go to https://startx39now.com/patches-deep-dive/

Enrollment Kits: https://www.lifewave.com/lisa77/enrollment/packs

Email: [email protected]





https://linktr.ee/lisaks





Disclaimer: These patches are not intended to TREAT, PREVENT or CURE any disease. We do not claim heal, cure, treat or diagnose nor do we offer protocols. The suggestions mentioned here do not replace the diagnosis and treatment by a qualified licensed healthcare professional. We strongly recommend you consult your doctor concerning any specific health challenge or treatment you require. No medical claims are being made with the suggestions here.



















