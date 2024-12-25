A Christmas Message From RNC to Educate and Inspire.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RealNewsChannel.com
As we Begin this Beautiful Christmas Day, Many Americans are gathering to spend time with Family and listen to carols and open Gifts given from those dear to us. In all of the rush and bustle that the holiday brings its easy to forget why we are celebrating at all. Its not just about maxing your credit cards and buying gifts for friends and loved ones. The reason for the season is Jesus, and the remarkable gift that God gave us when he came among us as a man. His Birth harolded the Beginning of Gods Redemption Plan which concluded with his Death and Resurrection. Man-kind is redeemed in eyes of God and Sin can now be forgiven. Whether you believe or not this single event shaped the destiny of Humanity for centuries to come right up to present. His influences cannot be denied! He taut us the meaning of sacrifice,honor,kindness,love,and compassion and why we should apply those principles to each other as he has done for us. Because to get the “Paradise” we all dream of, his path is the only path. So as you trim the tree, open presents, sit down to eat with friends and family, please remember the reason for the season. I Pray that all of you have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! And I pray Gods comfort and Peace to those struggling at this time. May his presence bring you comfort and peace. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!
Christmas Report;
