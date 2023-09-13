BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RFK Exposes Corruption of DNC -- will he Run 3rd Party?
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
31 views • 09/13/2023

The Democrats are rigging their primaries, ensuring that Biden is a shoeing to be the nominee. RFK has tried to break into the fray, and as he does not see a path to the presidency through the Democratic Party, has insinuated that there is a possibility that he might run on a third party platform.

GOOD!

#rfkjr #rfk2024 #corruption #democrats

democratsdonald trumpjoe bidenelectionshypocrisyelitesus politicsrfkdemocracyrepublican primarydemocratic primaryrobert f kennedyrfk juniorrfk 2024ruling party
