RFK Exposes Corruption of DNC -- will he Run 3rd Party?

The Democrats are rigging their primaries, ensuring that Biden is a shoeing to be the nominee. RFK has tried to break into the fray, and as he does not see a path to the presidency through the Democratic Party, has insinuated that there is a possibility that he might run on a third party platform.
GOOD!
#rfkjr #rfk2024 #corruption #democrats