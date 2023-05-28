The Illuminati & CFR, Communism & the Communist U.N., & So Much More, Exposed -- Stunning 1967 Dissertation: Myron C. Fagan Exposes the Infiltration of Rothschild Luciferians in the US 'Government'

Between 1967 and 1968 Myron Fagan recorded three LP records: The Illuminati and the Council on Foreign Relations. The dissertations documenting the activities of the 'house of Rothschild' were produced by Anthony J. Hilder – an American activist, author, film maker, talk show host, broadcaster and former actor.



This stunning recording from 1967 speaks to the very problems we face today, including fake news, government corruption, the corrupt United Nations and the infiltration of the corporate Luciferian Rothschild crime syndicate cult, who gained irreversible control of the corporate US 'government'.



The word 'corporate', throughout this text, is added by me, because all the organizations mentioned are globalist crime syndicate owned and controlled private corporations. This includes the so called U.S. 'government', which is also a privately owned and controlled Rothschild of London corporation - RAV



In 1967 Myron Fagan also exposed Communism, and the United Nations as a communist tool of the Rothschild Luciferians corporate globalist crime syndicate.



Myron Coureval Fagan – (31 October 1887 – 12 May 1972) was an American writer, producer and director for film and theatre and a red scare figure in the late 1940s and 50s. Fagan was an ardent anti-communist. He arrived on Broadway in 1907, where he quickly became one of the youngest playwrights in American Theater. Over the years, he worked in the theater with such luminaries as Alla Nazimova, Douglas Fairbanks, and John Barrymore. He also directed plays for the top producers of the era such as Charles Frohman, David Belasco and others. Fagan also became the dramatic editor of The Associated Newspapers. Many of the actors including Humphrey Bogart, Brian Donlevy and Robert Ryan whom Fagan directed or who appeared in his plays or screen adaptions later became stars in Hollywood.



Anthony J. Hilder was an American activist, author, film maker, talk show host, broadcaster and former actor. In the late 1950s to the mid 1960s he was also a record producer, producing music in mainly the surf genre. He is also the step-son of actress Dorothy Granger. In Later years Hilder has been vocal about certain issues relating to the New World Order agenda and the banking establishment. He has produced a number of films relating to the subjects as well as appearing in productions by other film makers relating to similar subject. He is said to be the originator of the terms Sheeple, Banksters and Evilarchy.

🔻👇🔻

OTHER RELATED

🔻

🎥 Watch: Secrets Of The United Nations

https://rumble.com/v27l8w4-secrets-of-the-united-nations-what-everyone-should-know-the-un-is-the-commu.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: State of Control – Full Documentary

https://rumble.com/v27zv9a-state-of-control-full-documentary-catherine-austin-fitts.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=6

🔻

🎥 Watch: The Fascist Communist Corporate United Nations Agenda for the 21th Century -- A brief summary & revelation by the late Rosa Koire

https://rumble.com/v27mk4o-the-fascist-communist-corporate-united-nation-agenda-for-the-21th-century-b.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=13



