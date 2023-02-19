Legal case against UK Government for not warning about 5G health risks is awaiting judgement.





https://videopress.com/v/9AmoBcYy





https://expose-news.com/2023/02/15/legal-case-against-uk-government-for-5g-dangers/





The case was brought by Action Against 5G with the support of the public through Crowd Justice. Action Against 5G are individuals across the UK, including doctors, scientists and engineers who have joined forces to commence legal proceedings to challenge the UK government’s failure to take sufficient notice of clearly identified health and safety risks of wireless radiation and the increased exposure from the deployment of 5G.

At the hearing, the Government argued that there is no duty to inform the public of any risks at all because it essentially denies that there are any risks from the increased exposures or new form of radiation frequency to be used in the 5G rollout. This is in keeping with its publications that have sought to reassure the public that there – categorically and conclusively – is no chance of harm arising from exposure to 5G and radiofrequency radiation (“RFR”).

Full in depth report at:-

https://expose-news.com/2023/02/15/legal-case-against-uk-government-for-5g-dangers/

=================================





Originally, I starting uploading EDM music videos on youtube and producing music for various video channels, then things got serious. In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about the cover up and lies by the mainstream media. This involves, Health, Big Pharma and their Jabs, 5G ROLL OUT. To Debunk Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on. A travesty being actively denied but supported by governments around the world. The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath best explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html





Oh, and to expose any other things that might be tried that might take away our liberty and human rights given to us by god.





DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.





https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





5G Bio Weapon, Legal Case, UK Government Challenged,